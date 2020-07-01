2019-20 CUNYAC/HSS Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Aleigh McIntyre, Medgar Evers

The City University of New York Athletic Conference annually recognizes its best and brightest student-athletes, who not only excel in athletics, but succeed in the classroom as well. The award is presented by Hospital for Special Surgery, the official hospital of the CUNY Athletic Conference.
For the first time in program history, Aleigh McIntyre
, a track and field student-athlete at Medgar Evers College, was awarded the City University of New York Athletic Conference Scholar Athlete of the Year Award for 2019-2020.
“It’s a very overwhelming feeling to be awarded Scholar Athlete of the Year. It’s something that was not planned for but definitely welcomed, especially with all the hard work and dedication I put into my collegiate career,” McIntyre said.
McIntyre is a two-time indoor All-American and two-time CUNYAC indoor champion in the 60-meter dash. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Information System and a minor in Network System Management, posting a grade-point average of 3.64. McIntyre is also a member of Phi Theta Kappa, achieving Dean’s List status for four semesters at Medgar Evers.
Running was something McIntyre was born to do. “I’ve been running since I could walk, since I was a little child,” McIntyre said. His first of many major accomplishments came in 2009, representing his native Grenada at one of the Caribbean’s major regional meets, the CARIFTA Games. At the young age of 16, McIntyre took home the bronze medal in the 4x4 relay.
“Standing at the podium was the greatest feeling. My friend Lindon Victor, a professional athlete in the decathlon, told me there’s no greater feeling than standing at that podium, and if I wanted that feeling, to go and get it,” McIntyre said.
In 2015, his transition from leaving his home in Grenada and coming to the United States to study was difficult. But McIntyre found a home at Medgar Evers.
“I found a family at Medgar [Evers]. I found a home with great teammates and caring coaches. I felt welcomed and wanted at Medgar. It’s a quality at this school that no one talks about,” he said.
McIntyre began competing for the Cougars in 2018-19, quickly earning CUNYAC First-Team All-Star and USTFCCA All-Region accolades. That season, he became the first Cougar since 1987 to be named an All-American and garnered the accolade again in 2020. McIntyre won back-to-back CUNYAC titles in the 60m in 2019 and 2020. He won the ECAC Division III Championship
in the 60m this season, qualifying for the 2020 NCAA Indoor Championships with the sixth-fastest time in the nation (6.84 seconds).
McIntyre’s ability to balance school and athletics is a strength he owes to his father. “My father inspired me to be where I am right now,” McIntyre said. “He always has been my biggest supporter, my biggest motivator, and I always strived to have his work ethic,” he added.
On Mar. 12th, in response to the coronavirus pandemic, CUNY campuses closed down and began “distance learning” a week later. It’s a transition that Aleigh found difficult to adjust to.
“Distance learning was very difficult for me,” McIntyre said. “The workload is much greater; all the responsibility falls on you. Office hours aren’t freely available like before and the time with the professors are limited now with questions that sometimes don’t get answered,” he added.
Despite graduation being cancelled for 2020, McIntyre doesn’t feel upset or hurt about not being able walk down the aisle to receive his diploma. It’s only a moment according to him, as McIntyre will take his memories of his time at Medgar and hold onto that.
“Knowing what I achieved in my years at school is good enough for me. The walk is just to show the public what you have done. Celebrating is the least of my worries, I’m focusing on staying fit and healthy, and being ready for when I can compete again,” McIntyre said.
When his collegiate career is over, the next step for McIntyre is to take his track and field career to the highest level, aiming for an opportunity to compete at the World Championships and Olympics Games.
Written by Eldridg Chavez
Video produced by Eddin Martinez
HSS is ranked #1 in the nation for orthopedics by U.S. News & World Report for the 10th straight year. No wonder the City University of New York Athletic Conference trust HSS as their official hospital. For more information, please visit www.HSS.edu. During this time of social distancing, HSS has developed resources to adjust to working from home, located on the new HSS Feel Better From Home website.